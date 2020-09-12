An avid car and sports enthusiast. He loved snowmobiling, ATV weekends with his buddies, Nascar races, hockey, watching the Raptors and coaching for the Lake Simcoe Minor Softball Association. His dogs, Buffy, Toby, Star and Ivy also brought him great joy. He died suddenly at his home in Keswick on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from glioblastoma, at the age of 54 years. Beloved husband of Corinne Ennis (nee Holmes) and loving father of Bradley and Sarah. Son of Don and Liz (Edwards) of Keswick, and of the late Patricia Swearingen. Dear brother of Debbie (Floyd) Patterson of Sutton West and uncle of Joe (Scarlett) of British Columbia. Son-in-law of Doug and Heather Holmes of Queensville. He will be greatly missed by his relatives and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ont. On Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m (Covid restrictions in place - self-distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, and adhering to room capacity regulations). Private Family Service can be viewed via Facebook live streamed at address: M.W. Becker Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In memory of Scott donations to Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com