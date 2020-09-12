1/2
Scott Allan ENNIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
An avid car and sports enthusiast. He loved snowmobiling, ATV weekends with his buddies, Nascar races, hockey, watching the Raptors and coaching for the Lake Simcoe Minor Softball Association. His dogs, Buffy, Toby, Star and Ivy also brought him great joy. He died suddenly at his home in Keswick on Thursday, September 10, 2020, from glioblastoma, at the age of 54 years. Beloved husband of Corinne Ennis (nee Holmes) and loving father of Bradley and Sarah. Son of Don and Liz (Edwards) of Keswick, and of the late Patricia Swearingen. Dear brother of Debbie (Floyd) Patterson of Sutton West and uncle of Joe (Scarlett) of British Columbia. Son-in-law of Doug and Heather Holmes of Queensville. He will be greatly missed by his relatives and many lifelong friends. The family will receive friends at the M.W. Becker Funeral home 490 The Queensway South Keswick, Ont. On Friday, September 18, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m (Covid restrictions in place - self-distancing, mandatory wearing of masks, and adhering to room capacity regulations). Private Family Service can be viewed via Facebook live streamed at address: M.W. Becker Funeral Home, on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. In memory of Scott donations to Brain Tumour Foundation of Canada or Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
18
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Service
12:30 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by M.W. Becker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved