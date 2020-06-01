It is with great sadness that the family of Sean Mark Johns announces his passing on May 22, 2020 at 44 years of age. Sean will forever be remembered by his wife, Jessica Dodds, his children Brooklyn and Savannah Dodds-Johns, his parents Sheila Johns (nee Cruickshank) and Lyn Johns and by his brother Chris Johns. He will be fondly remembered by his aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and friends. Sean was born on May 15th, 1976 in North York. He graduated from Bishop Redding High School in Milton and continued on to receive his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and his Master's Degree in Engineering, both from the University of Toronto. Sean worked for Magna International in various engineering and executive roles throughout his 17-year career. In 2002 Sean met his wife, Jessica Dodds. The couple lived in Newmarket and welcomed their first child Brooklyn Dodds-Johns in 2012 and their youngest child Savannah Dodds-Johns in 2014. Sean was a wonderful father and husband. He absolutely adored his little girls. Sean has a passion for snowmobiling and enjoyed much time snowmobiling in Bancroft and Timmins Ontario and Quebec. He was well known in the local snowmobiling and Porsche communities. The family would like to thank everyone for the tremendous amount of love and support that has been shown. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a celebration of Sean's life will be held when circumstances permit. In lieu of flowers, if desired, you may contribute to a memorial fund that has been set up for Sean's daughters www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-sean-johns On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.