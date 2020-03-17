|
Sharen Lee Raski It is with great sadness that the family of Sharen Lee Raski announces her passing, on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 69 years. Kindhearted and generous, Sharen will be forever remembered by her husband Zoltan, daughter Kimberley and sister Marta. She will be sadly missed by her nephew Zoltan, niece Adina, sister-in-law Eva and all her cherished friends. Sharen will always be in our hearts and thoughts as a person who unconditionally loved life, art and especially Christmas. She saw the best in everyone and always willing to help anyone. She will never be forgotten, we will miss her greatly, and we wish her eternal peace, comfort and love. No funeral services will be held as it was Sharen's wish.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 17, 2020