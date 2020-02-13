|
|
On behalf of my daughters and myself, I wish to express our appreciation for the outpouring of support and kindness since the passing of my beloved husband and my girls' wonderful Dad, Shawn LaRue, on November 26, 2019. To all of the first responders; YRP, EMS and the hundreds of firefighters who paid their respects to Shawn, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. The visual impact of the firefighters lining both sides of the Queensway in Keswick in salute was so powerful and the memory will forever be etched on my soul. To those kind citizens who not only pulled over to let the funeral procession pass, but also stood outside their vehicles, heads bowed in respect, you will always be in my heart. To Joseph of Friends Food House in Keswick, thank you for closing the restaurant to allow all the firefighters and others attending the funeral to stay warm and watch the funeral by live feed. Words cannot express my gratitude. Thank you to Rev. John Coulman, Rev. Brian Vaughan, and to all our friends and family who have gone above and beyond to offer help and support. Thank you so much to the Richmond Hill Fire and Emergency Services Honour Guard. To everyone on Shawn's crews both past and present, thank you for being his Fire family all these years. To everyone who sent flowers, gave donations to Hockey Canada, made donations to plant a tree, named a star in Shawn's honour, and all who have reached out and who keep reaching out, your kindness won't be forgotten. Walking forward through Life without Shawn is not a walk I want to do, but walk I must and walk I will, hand in hand with my daughters on either side of me. The journey forward has been made easier by the love and support from all of you. Heather LaRue
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020