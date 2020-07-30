1/1
Sheila Marie Longhurst
It is with great sadness that the family of Sheila Marie Longhurst announces her passing on July 21, 2020 suddenly at Prince Edward County Memorial Hospital. Born October 5, 1938, Sheila was predeceased by her parents Ivan and Caroline McGlaughlin and her sister Charlotte. Survived by her loving husband of 67 years Clare, son Steven (wife Terry), daughter Penny, son Murry (wife Cherie) five grand- children and seven great-grandchildren. Sheila and Clare met, and it was love at first sight. Their first date was an Elvis Presley concert. They built their home on Upper Lake St where they lived and raised their family together. Sheila was a graduate of a Toronto University receiving a teachers degree. Along with this career she was employed at Prince Edward Heights supporting people with intellectual disabilities for many years. Sheila was a dedicated member of "Tops" meeting ladies whom she remained friends with for many years. Sheila's passion was contributing to the annual "Angel Tree" project at Christmas thinking of chil- dren's through the Children's Aid Society. Sheila loved her family, had a fierce heart and a strong commitment to her husband Clare. Mrs. Longhurst is resting at the Whattam Funeral Home, 33 Main St., Picton, ON. Funeral Service in the Chapel on Friday, July 24 at 2 p.m. followed by cremation and interment at Zepher Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. until service time. Masks and social distancing required. www.whattamfuneralhome.com

Published in York Region News on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Whattam Funeral Home
33 Main Street
Picton, ON K0K 2T0
(613) 476-2450
