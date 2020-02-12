Home

Sheila Weir (Pattison) SISSONS

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Monday, February 10, 2020 on her 91st birthday. Predeceased by her loving husband Arthur (2003). Beloved mother of Philip Michael (Jeanne), David Geoffrey (Kim) and Janet Elaine (Rob). Proud grandmother of Katharine, Amanda, Andrew, Jessica, James, Bobby and Christopher. Great-grandmother of Josephine and Elliot. Sister of Marjory Doughty. Daughter of the late Philip and Mary. Thank you to the Southlake Palliative Care Team, Heart Function Clinic and Inpatient Staff. As per Sheila's request cremation has taken place and a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 12, 2020
