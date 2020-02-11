|
|
Most of Sheila's 44 year nursing career was spent at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket. Sheila passed away suddenly at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Guy William Reid. Dear mother of Cindy Reid of Bracebridge and Rebecca Reid of Inuvik, Northwest Territories. Sister-in-law of Verdon Reid (Sandra) and Linda Reid. A celebration of life will be held at Southshore Community Centre, 205 Lakeshore Drive, Barrie on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southlake Palliative Care, Newmarket of RVH Palliative Care, Barrie would be appreciated by the family. ( Arrangements entrusted to the Paul F. Kent Funeral Home, Cookstown 705-458-4402)
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020