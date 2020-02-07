Home

Shirley Anna (Graves) WILLIAMS

Shirley Anna (Graves) WILLIAMS Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 in her 84th year. Predeceased by her loving Husband Allan Breward. Beloved Mother of Terry-Lynn (James), Joanne (Sam) and Robin (Brian). Loving Stepmother to Murray (predeceased) and Lynn (Steve). Proud Grandmother of Jason, Adam, Jacki, Tony, Sarah, Donavan, Austin, Thomas, Alisha and Hanna. Great Grandmother to William, Savana, Ciera and Ari. Sister of Orma predeceased by Margaret, Woodrow (Woody), Jean, Betty, William (Digger) and Paul. Daughter of George Simion (Sim) and Maggie (nee Sanderson) Graves. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Kim Cowel from CHATS, the CHATS staff at the Crowder Blvd. apartment building and the Palliative Care Staff in the Palliative Care Unit at Southlake Regional Health Centre and the two very helpful PSW's Maggie and Sabrina. Friends and family may call at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket for a Celebration of Life/Service on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., speeches beginning at 11:30 a.m. Donations can be made to Southlake Regional Health Care Foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 7, 2020
