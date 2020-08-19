Peacefully with her family by her side at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the age of 80 years. Shirley (nee Arsenault) of Sutton, beloved mother of Murray Taylor and his wife Debbie, Martin Taylor and his wife Brenda and Nancy Taylor. Predeceased by her son Michael Taylor. Loving Grandma of Ryan, Melissa (Mathew), Keith (Jamie-Lyn), Christopher (Katelyn), Brett (Harmony), Caitlyn (Christian) and Brenden. Great-grandma of Dylan, Christian, Keirah, Abigail, Weston, Teegan, Annabelle, Marley, Hudson and Ilah. Dear sister of Art, June, Charlie and Ralph. Fondly remembered by her extended family and many friends, especially Jean Rose. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, August 21, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel, Friday at 1:00 p.m. followed by cremation. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to schedule your visitation time. Memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Zoom Information for Shirley Taylor-Beselga Funeral Service Aug 21, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Meeting ID: 821 6972 5630 Passcode: 675534