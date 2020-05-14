Shirley Jean COATES
Passed away peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick, Ontario on Friday, May 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Predeceased by her loving husband Harold Coates. Loving mother of Don Coates (Shirley), Ron Coates (Sue Janes), Gary Coates (June), Kelly Coates (Nancy Knights) and Penny Sturge (Don Felix). Cherished grandmother of Daryl (Amanda), Brett, Michele (Keith), Kevin (Sarah), Ryan (Lauren), Eric (Nicole), Luke (Cassie), Dylan (Victoria), Ben (Kelsey), Sam, Brody, Martin (Michelle), Chris (Dani), Kim and Justin (Blair). Great grandmother of Makenna, Lilyia, Kenzie, Reese, Anderson, Jerrica, Owen, Elaina, Hudson, Nathan, Hannah, Joshua and Carter. Shirley will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Private family visitation was held at the M.W. Becker Funeral Home followed by an Interment at Mount Albert Cemetery. In memory of Shirley, donations made to frontlinefund.ca would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on May 14, 2020.
