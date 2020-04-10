|
|
Peacefully with her family at her side at Sunrise of Aurora long-term care on Monday April 6th, 2020 in her 93rd year. Born April 27, 1927 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario Canada. Daughter of the late Melvin and Lillian Dalley (nee Skagen). Beloved wife of the late Donald MacWilliam and beloved mother of Robert (Linda Hadley), Annamarie (Stephen Hill), and Donna (Brian Hollander). Proud grandmother of Caroline Montagnese (Lucas), Jennifer Hill (Ed), James MacWilliam (Nicole), Greg Hill (Ashley), Tim Hill (Christine), Elizabeth and Samantha Hollander. Great grandmother of Cedric and Owen Montagnese. Sister of the late George Walden Dalley and late Ronald Dalley. Lois enjoyed working as a kindergarten teacher until she retired to raise her family. For many years she sang soprano in the North York Philharmonic Choir and Christian Baptist Church choir, Newmarket. She was actively involved in many activities at Christian Baptist Church for many years. She enjoyed for many years volunteering at MacKenzie Place Nursing Home, providing a music program for the residents. She enjoyed coffee while reading, gardening, knitting, and spending time with her family. Together Lois and Don enjoyed travelling, visiting relatives, and many performances at Roy Thompson Hall and The Opera House in Toronto. A special thanks to all the staff at Sunrise of Aurora for their loving care of Lois and her family. Also special thanks to Qualicare of Newmarket for their loving care of Lois and Don in their home, and for arranging and accompanying Lois for appointments and family events. The family also thanks Dr. Keith Watson for 45 years of medical care and friendship, and Dr. Norman Kalyniuk for his care of Lois during her time at Sunrise of Aurora. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Christian Baptist Church, Newmarket, or Southlake COVID-19 Action Fund. On-line condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com. Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 10, 2020