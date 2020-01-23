|
|
Passed away peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the age of 86. Predeceased by her loving husband Robert (Bob) Gloster. Beloved mother of Charles (Joanna), Suzanne and David (Laurie). Proud Grandmother of Krysten-Ashley (Steuart) Garrod, Tyler (Cassandra) Robertson, Tiffannee (Kyle Bernard-Cheverie) Green, Zacharia Gloster, Daniel (Lanta) Robertson, Nicolas (Allison) Green, Aislyn Gloster, Dillon (Janice Grondin) Green and Iszabella Gloster. Proud Great-Grandmother of 13. Survived by sisters-in-law Marie (John) Dutrizac and Mary Gloster. Predeceased by brother John (Marie) Dutrizac, and Lenore Dutrizac. Shirley was an artist and published author. Visitation at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. Donations to the would be appreciated.
Published in York Region News on Jan. 23, 2020