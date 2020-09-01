Shirley Taylor-Beselga

The Taylor & Arsenault family would like to express our heartfelt thank you for all the condolences, phone calls, cards, messages, flowers and donations to the Cancer Society
with the sudden loss of our Mom and sister Shirley. We are grateful for the many good friends she had over the years. To the residents of 37 & 39 North Street, thank you for caring and loving her for the many years she called that home. To her dear friend Jean Rose, may you find comfort in knowing she thought of you as a sister and you will always be a member of our family. A special thank you to the ICU nurses at Southlake Hospital for your excellent care and compassion during her final hours and for the care you gave us while we sat at her bedside. For everyone who knew her, you knew her passion was baking. Please think of her and smile when you enjoy your next piece of lemon pie. With Love Murray, Martin & Nancy Taylor, Art Arsenault and family