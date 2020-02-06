|
Peacefully at River Glen Nursing Home, Sutton, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Shirley Grieve beloved wife and best friend of the late Clarence Grieve. Shirley will be remembered by her nieces, nephews, their families and her many friends. Resting at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, today Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. Funeral Service in the chapel today at 1:30 p.m. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. Memorial donations to Knox United Church or the would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 6, 2020