Peacefully passed away, surrounded by the love of his family, after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 59years. Loving husband of Agata of 32 years. Cherished father of_Agnieszka, Sebastian and Adam_. Slawomir is survived by his mother Aleksandra and brother Leszek (Maria) _ and will be forever remembered by his many friends and family. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a Private Funeral Service will take place on Monday June 1, 2020 at 1pm in the Chapel. Interment to follow. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to our many friends and colleagues for their outpouring of love, support and prayers. Memorial Donations to Vasculitis Foundation Canada or charity of your choice would be appreciated. Online condolences may be placed at www.roadhouseandrose.com A celebration of Slawomir's life will be held as soon as circumstances permit.
Published in York Region News on May 26, 2020.