At Mackenzie Health Hospital after a long, courageous battle, surrounded by family, peacefully passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 54 years. Loving father of Joanna Smolec (18), beloved husband of Agnes Smolec (44). Cherished son of late Bo?enna Kujawa (2010) and Marian Smolec (80). S?awomir "Slavo" will be missed by his many friends and colleagues at ABB, former Manchester Plastics crew, the University of Toronto Mechanical Engineering and MBA classmates, and his extended family in Poland - his place of birth. Visitation held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home, 211 Langstaff Road East, Thornhill, ON, L3T 3Z6. Funeral Mass held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. at the Holy Cross Catholic Funeral Home - The Chapel of St. Joseph followed by cremation at Assumption Catholic Crematorium. Donations in S?awomir's memory can be made to the Mackenzie Health Foundation or to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation. You may sign an online book of condolences at https://www.catholic-cemeteries.ca/obituary/slawek-slavo-
Published in York Region News on Jan. 16, 2020