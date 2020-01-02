|
|
In Loving Memory of "My Sweetheart" Sophia Aivaliotis December 14, 1951 - December 30, 2018 It has been one year since the Lord saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be. So he put his arms around you and whispered "Come with Me". With tearful eyes I watched and saw you fade away. Although I loved you dearly, I could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, your beautiful smile at rest. God broke my heart to prove, he always takes the best. It's unbearably lonesome without you, I miss you so each day. My life just isn't the same since you went away. When days are sad and lonely and everything goes wrong, I hear you gently whisper "Cheer up and carry on, I'm GOOD". Each time I see your picture, you seem to smile and say, "Don't cry I'm in God's keeping, we'll meet again someday". Forever in my Heart Sandy (Rabittchini)
Published in York Region News from Jan. 2 to Dec. 31, 2020