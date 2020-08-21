1/1
Stefan LOJOWSKYJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stefan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Stefan Lojowskyj beloved patriarch died peacefully at his home in Stouffville, Ontario on August 18, 2020. Born in Ukraine on May 9, 1925, Stefan lived in many cities before eventually settling in Toronto with his family in July 1959. Stefan quickly found a community within the walls of Redpath Sugar where his career spanned almost 30 years. During his retired years, Stefan engaged in numerous charitable initiatives and was an active member of his community at Wyndham Gardens. Whether travelling the world, visiting his local grocery store, or sharing a good meal - Stefan was happiest when engaging with people, be they family, friends or strangers. The family would like to thank Dr. Patterson, Dr. Rowe, the Bayshore Nurses and the many other caregivers who helped make this last year a little easier for Stefan. Stefan will be deeply missed by his family and friends around the world. Due to these pandemic times, the family will be holding a private funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Stefan's name to Horse Rescue Ontario & Sanctuary at http://www.horserescueontario.org/. Arrangements are being handled by O'Neill's Funeral Home https://www.arbormemorial.ca/en/oneill.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville
6324 Main St
STOUFFVILLE, ON L4A 1G9
(905) 642-2855
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Neill Funeral Home - Stouffville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved