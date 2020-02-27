|
On Sunday February 16, 2020 Stella passed away peacefully with family by her side. After a long and courageous battle with breast cancer Stella is now dancing amongst the angels while she watches over her family and friends. Loving devoted wife of Lloyd Oldham for 54 years. Beloved mother to Michael (Marcie), Kevin (Louise). Proud grandmother of Todd, Zachary, Ryan and Beth. Sister to Sheila (Frank), John (Rita), Edward (Doreen) and the late Theresa (Tom). Dear daughter of the late Michael and Mary Drake. Stella spent many years working for the Newmarket Courthouse where she developed many lifetime friendships. She loved to travel, go to concerts and shows and was full of adventurous spirit. She shared her kindness and generosity with many charities close to her heart. Stella had a quote she carried through her life "Faith, Family, Friends and Love are what mean the most to me". Special thanks to the caring staff at Margaret Bahan Hospice to help Stella through her final days. Thanks also to the wonderful team of doctors and nurses at the Southlake Regional Cancer Centre for their care and support during her illness. Memorial donations can be made to Margret Bahan Hospice, Newmarket, Ontario.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 27, 2020