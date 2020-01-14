Home

Stella Russell


1922 - 04
Stella Russell Obituary
Russell, Stella (nee Kolody) April 5, 1922 – Jan 9, 2020, Passed away peacefully in her sleep. She was predeceased by her husband John Russell, sr or ‘Big John’ as everyone knew him. She is survived by her son, John Russell, jr (Donna) and Daughter Susan Russell-McLuckie (Bill). Loving Grand Mother of Mike (Ashleigh), Jodi and Melodie (Michael). Great Grand Children Shayla (Danny), Tyler (Alyssa), Oscar, Charlotte, Zoe & Levon, Madeline & Ben. And of course, Great, Great Grandson, Kingsley. Stella was an incredible woman. She had a great sense of humor and loved a glass of wine. Her beautiful smile always lit up the room! As per Stella’s wish, no formal service will be held. Instead, a Drop-in Celebration-Wake will be held Sunday, January 26th, 1-4pm at Susan & Bills home, 19632 Warden Ave., Queensville, Ont. Our heartfelt gratitude for the wonderful staff at The Willows Nursing home in Aurora. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation to a .
Published in York Region News on Jan. 14, 2020
