Stelle Ada (Spracklin) MARSHALL
Peacefully, at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre on Monday, September 21, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of the late Robert Marshall (2007). Loving mother of Robert Marshall (Liz) of Jackson's Point, Kelly Marshall of Orillia and James Marshall of Keswick. Cherished Gramma M of Zakary, Kaitlynn, Ciara, Taylor, Christian, Max, Daisy, Kenny and Dylan. Dear sister of Elizabeth (Gordon Forrest) of Mississauga. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Private family service. In memory of Stella, donations made to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre or Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated.


Published in York Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.
