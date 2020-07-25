Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre on Wednesday July 22, 2020 at 66 years old. Loving husband to Jane (nee Mcnulty) for 38 years. Beloved father of Darryl (Mia) and Pamela. Proud grandfather of Aria and Eva. Brother of Gordon and Rick (Claudia). Dear son of the late James and Catherine Smith. He was also loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Steve was a successful accountant for many years. Family was the most important thing in his life and he enjoyed many years of pursuing his passion of Golf, where he made many lifelong friends. Steve was a kind soul who brought happiness to everyone who crossed his path. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. If desired, donations can be made to the IPF foundation. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Jul. 25, 2020.