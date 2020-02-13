|
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the age of 60 years. Steven Langford of Sutton, beloved husband of Pattie (nee Dyson). Loving father of Christopher and Chelsea and her husband Andrew Schmitt. Fondly remembered by his siblings, Dave and his wife Sally, Valerie, Rose and her partner Brian and the Late Allan. He will also be remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including his best friend Terry Graham and his many friends at the Town of Newmarket. Pre-deceased by his parents, Gerald and Barbara Langford, fondly remembered by his parents-in-law, Peter Dyson, Glenda and Cy Spence. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life for Steven will be held on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Rd., Sutton at 11:00 a.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. Memorial Donations may be made to Princess Margret Foundation (Pencer Brain Trust) www.pencerbraintrust.com Memorial Condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Feb. 13, 2020