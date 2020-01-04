|
|
- Peacefully passed away with his family by his side, on Thursday January 2, 2020 in his 81st year. Predeceased by his parents Steven J. Varga and Mary (Hutflusz), Grandpa Steve cherished the love of his children Susan Varga (Bruce), Lorrie Reynolds (Brad), Steven Paul Varga (Ana) and Lisa Lloyd (Doug). Very proud Grandpa to Jenna and Jeffrey Fines, Kallie and Jessie Reynolds, Tyler, Jack and Grace Varga and Braydon and Brooklyn Lloyd. A private celebration of life will be held by the family following cremation. Grandpa Steve and his family were grateful for the exceptional care he received at Southlake and the support and love from his extended friends and family. In memory, donations may be made to the Cardiac Program at Southlake or to the . "Trust God, Clean House, Help Others"!
Published in York Region News from Jan. 4 to Jan. 11, 2020