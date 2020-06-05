While surrounded by his family at Hospice Peterborough on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, Stuart passed away after a long and courageous battle with cancer at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betty" (nee McHarg). Loving father of Kim Lillico (Stephen), Diana Caldwell (Jim), Stuart Jr. (Lisa) and Tammy Bailey (Cole Thibault). Devoted grandfather of Michelle (Ryan), Dylan, Kaitlynn (Jake), Megan, Morgan, Stephanie, Andrew, Darcy and Myles. Stuart became a proud great-grandfather 1 month ago to Charlotte. Cherished brother of Ronald (Calie), May Batchelor and Carl (Robyn), and brother-in-law of Hazel Bertrand (Brian) and Brenda Laramee (Michael). Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Francis and Lillian (nee Wheeler), brothers Ernest, Herbert and Leslie, sister Edwina Enair and brother-in-law John McHarg. Stuart will be sadly missed and his love will continue to be felt by us all. In keeping with Stuart's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Stuart's life will take place when public health guidelines permit. Private interment to take place at Highland Park Cemetery. In memory of Stuart, donations to the Canadian Cancer Society, the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation or Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
Published in York Region News on Jun. 5, 2020.