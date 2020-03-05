Home

Susan Edna Cripps Obituary
Peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the age of 70 years. Susan Cripps (nee Brasseur) of Brown Hill, beloved wife of the late Gary Cripps (February 11, 2020). Dear mother of Joseph Brasseur of Willow Beach and Michelle Riddle and her husband Michael van Kempen of Keswick. Loving grandma of Colby, Logan, Riley, Presley and Montana. Dear sister of the late Linda Comer and Mary Howard. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, extended family, her many friends and her dog Trixie. A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. with visitation from 12:30 p.m. A reception will be held after the service at the Sutton Arena. Memorial donations to the Lymphedema Association of Ontario would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
