Susan Hally

Margaret Helen Scott Hally, known to her many friends as Sue or Susan and to most of her family as Granny, died peacefully in Bracebridge, Ontario, o Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Born and educated in Scotland, she was a long-time resident of the Aurora-King City area of Ontario, where she earned a strong reputation in the local arts community as an accomplished watercolourist, before moving to Muskoka in 2017. Predeceased by Allan, her husband of 60 years; much loved mother of Simon (Linda), Nick (Annette) and David (Ann); grandmother of Nicola (Steve), Christopher (Natasha), Katy (Ben), Kristen (Paul), David, Emily and James; great-grandmother of Leo, Andrew and Blake. Cremation has taken place. A service and celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital Foundation or The Salvation Army. Messages of condolence may be made through www.reynoldsfuneral.com