It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Susan on April 17, 2020. Susan passed away peacefully at the age of 58, with her husband and children by her side. After her courageous battle with Multiple System Atrophy, a rare neurological disease, we all have comfort in knowing that Susan is no longer suffering. She was a relentless fighter with a strong passion for life, an inspiration to everyone who had the fortune of knowing her. Beloved wife of Peter Harmsen for thirty-three years. Loving mother to Danielle Harmsen (Ryan), John Harmsen (Julia) and Courtney Harmsen. Cherished grandmother to Colby and Mackenzie. Daughter of Robert (Bob) and Shirley McKay (Stouffville), sister of Brad McKay. Daughter-in-law of Pete and Rita Harmsen (Brantford), sister-in-law of Reg Harmsen, Carmen Rogel (Mitchell), James Harmsen (Andrea) and Ed Gallant. Susan is predeceased by her brother Bruce. Susan is fondly remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and everyone who had the privilege of riding in "mom's taxi". Special thanks to the staff of the Parkview Home and Woodhaven and Dr. John Adams, Dr. Peter Haw, Dr. Sarah Barclay and Dr. Yasmin Ladak for their loving support during the final phases of Susan's life. We wish to acknowledge the caring and dedication of Personal Service Workers, Long Term Care and Hospital Staff, Nurses and Doctors who assisted our family and continue to care for individuals and families in need through the trying times of the COVID-19 Pandemic. A Celebration of Life will be arranged for Susan when the restrictions for gatherings are removed. If desired, donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Susan, to the Parkview Services for Seniors or Woodhaven Long Term Care Residence, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in York Region News on Apr. 23, 2020