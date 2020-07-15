On Saturday July 11th Susan Murphy peacefully passed from her battle with Breast Cancer at the Margret Bahen Hospice. Susan was loving wife to Gary Murphy for 46 years. A caring mother to daughter Cheryl and son Jason Murphy (Ashley Martin). Loving Nana to her grandchildren Owen, Cooper and Lily. Susan was the daughter of Robert and Madeline Urquhart, sister to Gail Hardwick (John) and Elaine Murphy (Bill). Sister-in-law to Brian (Dawn) Murphy and Marvin (Ruth Anne) Murphy, and a loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Susan was like a sister to Sandra and Richard Martin and their daughters Nicole and Michelle. Susan worked for 30 years at Hallmark Cards at Upper Canada Mall. She gave her time to be treasurer of the Aurora Friday Night 10 pin bowling league for many years, as well as Newmarket Minor Softball Treasurer. Susan was a people person and enjoyed listening and conversing with anyone (from strangers in the hospital, customers at Hallmark, ball players at the ball park and friends). She was a loving and loyal friend to many and a caring second mother to a few. Susan would help people in any way that she could (donating to charities, passing items on and always having a bag of kid's snacks! Advil! and Gatorade! at the ball park!). She was also a huge lover of Rod Stewart! (Play a song and raise a glass!!!!) There will be no traditional funeral at this time. The family will be laying her ashes to rest when it is safe to gather as a group. Susan's children hope to have A Celebration of Life Baseball Game next summer to allow all those who wish to share their love and friendship of Susan. The Murphy Family would appreciate donations in Susan's name be made to Breast Cancer Society
of Canada and the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket.