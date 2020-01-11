Home

Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
Sylvia Leffering


1922 - 02
Sylvia went home to be with the Lord Jesus in her 98th year at Columbia Forest LTC, Waterloo. Predeceased by her husband Evert in 1987, and her eldest son Bill in 2012. Loving mother of John (Mary) and Jessie. Caring grandma of Brent, Laura (Gerald), Corrie (Adam), Michael (Laura), Molly and great-grandma (Beppe) of Nathan, Owen, Aidan, Jordyn, and Kate. Sylvia was born in the Netherlands and came to Canada in 1950. She was a part of the church family at Markham Missionary Church. A visitation was held at Markham Missionary Church, 5438 Major Mackenzie Dr. E., Markham on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Reception to follow. Private interment at Peaches Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Back to the Bible and Samaritan's Purse Canada. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com
Published in York Region News on Jan. 11, 2020
