Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home
20846 Dalton Road
Sutton West, ON L0E 1R0
(905) 722-3274
Terence Talbot Malone

Terence Talbot Malone Obituary
Peacefully at Cedarvale Lodge, Keswick, on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Terry Malone, of Jackson's Point, beloved husband of Daphne (nee Aird) for 54 years. Dear father of Diane Malone (Brian Litwiller) of Mulmur and Maureen Malone (Doug Carter) of Innisfil. Loving poppa of Spencer and Sara Carter. Brother-in-law of Jack Peacock. Fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Cremation has taken place. Arrangements in care of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, 905-722-3274. A Celebration of Terry's Life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society or Hospice Georgina would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in York Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
