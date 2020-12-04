Passed away peacefully at the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at 80 years of age. Loving wife of Eric (deceased) for 49 years. Beloved father of Connell (Deborah Pletsch-Smith) and Blair (Kelly Wilhelm). Proud grandmother of Dashiell, Amelia, and Audrey. Dear daughter of the late Brian and Mary Monahan; beloved sister of John, James, and Mary; aunt to Bernard, Michael, Mary, Brian, Peter, Gerard, Michael, Shane, and Qona. Born and raised in Roscommon, Ireland but a longtime resident of Newmarket, Teri immigrated to Canada in 1967 to work as a nurse. While working at York County Hospital she met and married Eric, a local architect. Together they raised their sons in Newmarket. Following Eric's retirement, Teri and Eric spent many happy winters in Fort Myers, Florida, where they reconnected with old friends and family and developed a wide circle of new friends. Teri was known for her sharp wit and her love of entertaining friends. Teri enjoyed sports (she was an avid tennis player and golfer for many years) and inevitably ended up running any league to which she belonged, She loved her family above all else. No service is planned at this time; however, online condolences may be offered at www.roadhouseandrose.com
. The family would like to offer their gratitude to the teams at Stronach Regional Cancer Centre and Margaret Bahen Hospice for all the support and care they showed Teri during the last weeks of her life. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Margaret Bahen Hospice in Newmarket. No flowers, please.