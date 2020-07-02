His quiet strength, generosity and sense of humour will endure in us as we mourn the loss of Dad, Grampa, Terr. Terry passed away Thursday, June 18th surrounded by his immediate family, at Southlake Regional Health Centre. He was the adoring husband to Patricia (nee Sullivan), super-Dad to Suzanne, Corey, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and a doting grandfather to his two cherished granddaughters Noelle and Simone. Terry was a devoted member of the community serving as a firefighter his entire 37-year career retiring as Platoon Chief of the North York/Toronto Fire Department and proud member of the NYRFFA. Known for being a savvy bid-euchre partner, he enjoyed golfing with friends at a leisurely pace, and as an avid all-sports fan he was famous for convening the family NFL pool. For years he was the President of the Aurora Community Tennis Club, captained a very successful regional tennis team that his daughter played on and always attended his son's tennis and hockey events near and far. He had a legendary dry sense of humour, velvety voice and loved close family gatherings. He was always at his best holding court at the head of the table relishing and listening to everyone's stories first before offering his own epic tales. We will continue to speak of him (reference his many catchphrases) and remember the so many countless 'happy days', including sunsets at Bruce Beach, and home life in Willowdale and Aurora. If you are so moved, in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Children's Foundation www.thechildrensfoundation.ca
to honour Terry and his commitment to community and children. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ThompsonFH-Aurora.com
for the Anquetil family.