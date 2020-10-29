1/1
Terry Howard
1947-02-26 - 2020-10-19
Peacefully reunited with his beloved Bonnie "Boe" Thornhill and their Alaskan Malamutes, Terry was a dedicated employee of ATI - Associated Tube Industries (Samuel, Son & CO) for over 40 years. He enjoyed spending his days cutting the grass, building & modifying model cars and starting each day with a big plate of Bacon & Eggs. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by family & friends, especially his nephew Christopher (Teri) and sister-in-law's Sally & Christine. Thank-you to the girls at Sunset Grill for always being there with a big smile and a cup of coffee. The family would also like to thank the care givers at Sunrise of Aurora for their care & support. In keeping with Terry's wishes cremation has taken place. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service is planned for a later date. Once known, this information will be announced. If desired, memorial donations can be made to Hydrocephalus Canada or a charity of your choice.

Published in York Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
