Theresia M. GIERKINK

Theresia M. GIERKINK Obituary
Passed away peacefully at Parkview Home on March 24, 2020 at the age of 93. Predeceased by her husband William. Loving mother of Ron, Rob (Tia) and grandmother to Addison, Kendra and Wesley. She will be deeply missed by her extended family and friends. Theresia loved going to the racetrack to visit and watch her horse's race, and also enjoyed her life on the farm that she owned with William. Cremation has taken place, a celebration of life will take place on a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Parkview Home.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
