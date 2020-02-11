|
It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Harvey Ogar, of Stouffville, Ontario, on Monday, February 3, 2020, at Markham-Stouffville Hospital with his three beloved children and caring sister by his side. He was sixty-seven years old. Tom was born in Toronto, Ontario, and spent his youth and adult life in Toronto, but eventually moved back to his roots in Stouffville, Ontario. Tom is survived by his five children; Charmaine, Shawna, Shawn, Robert, and Jackueline (Kevin). Tom is also survived by his ninety-three year old mother, Mary Ogar (Davis) of Stouffville, pre-deceased by his father Wallace Ogar. Tom is also survived by his seven grandchildren; Cassandra, Christina, Tyler, Ashley, Aaron, Dakota, and Conner, and by one great-granddaughter, Ava, with another blessed child on the way. Surviving beloved siblings are: Jim (Marilyn), Paul (Margaret), Dave, Heather (William), Cathy, Marlene, and Andrea. Tom was well-known and loved by everyone who came into contact with him. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed finding rare breeds of Hostas, to grow and sell. He was passionate about whipping up great meals as well. Antiques and his special choices of music was another one of his passions. Tom loved his job of thirty years as a dispatcher for Muir's Trucking Company. He was a volunteer driver for the Children's Aid Society for many years and enjoyed working to help others. He loved to be able to interact with the children and felt he made a difference in their lives. When he became a resident at Parkview Home, Ryan, the maintenance worker, used to call Tom the God-Father, which always put that beautiful smile on Tom's face. Thank you, Ryan. I want to thank all the staff at Parkview Home in Stouffville where Tom has resided for two years. There are too many to mention but you are all in our prayers for your acts of kindness, and for the love and support you gave to Tom while he was in your keeping. Thank you to all the doctors, nurses, and PSWs who looked after him at the Newmarket Hospital, as well as the Markham-Stouffville Hospital. Your kindness has been much appreciated. A special mention to Graham Fretz and his wife, Maureen, for the love and support you shared, thanks so much! God bless you all. Until we meet again, Tommy. We love you. RIP. Cremation to Follow. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date and will be held at Altona Cemetery, Stouffville, Ontario.
Published in York Region News on Feb. 11, 2020