Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sunnybrook Long Term Care, Toronto, in his 99th year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Ethel (nee Eastman), and his son Thomas William MacRae Jr. Survived by his daughters Heather Latto, and Constance Lumley (Charles). Grandfather of Amy Ross, Adam Latto, Leah Lumley, Aidan Cowburn (Andrew), and Kim Kelly. He will be missed by great grandchildren Darcy, Brooklynn, and Ella Ross; Bennet, Aurora, and Quinn Cowburn. Thomas was a decorated W.W. 2 veteran, a longstanding member and former president of the Richmond Hill Legion. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be announced for a later date. Memorial donations if desired can be sent to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 375, 233 Centre St E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1A7, payable to the Poppy Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com