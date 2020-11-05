1/1
Thomas William MacRAE
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Sunnybrook Long Term Care, Toronto, in his 99th year. Predeceased by his loving wife of 40 years, Ethel (nee Eastman), and his son Thomas William MacRae Jr. Survived by his daughters Heather Latto, and Constance Lumley (Charles). Grandfather of Amy Ross, Adam Latto, Leah Lumley, Aidan Cowburn (Andrew), and Kim Kelly. He will be missed by great grandchildren Darcy, Brooklynn, and Ella Ross; Bennet, Aurora, and Quinn Cowburn. Thomas was a decorated W.W. 2 veteran, a longstanding member and former president of the Richmond Hill Legion. Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be announced for a later date. Memorial donations if desired can be sent to the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 375, 233 Centre St E, Richmond Hill, ON L4C 1A7, payable to the Poppy Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.marshallfuneralhome.com


Published in York Region News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
