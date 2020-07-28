Peacefully at his home near Mount Albert, with family at his side, on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 60 years following a short battle with cancer. Tim Boadway, beloved husband of Terri (nee Dickey). Loving father of Jessie-lyn and Mackenzie. Beloved son of Carman and Marjorie Boadway. Dear brother of Laurie (Jim Paradine), Ken (Janet) and Elaine (Dan Hanley). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, their families, the Dickey families and his many friends. A private family funeral service was held in the chapel of the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, Sutton, on Monday, July 27, 2020. Interment, Briar Hill Cemetery, Sutton. The family would like you to join with them at Tim's home farm on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. to celebrate his life. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, please follow the Durham Region guidelines. Memorial donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre, Cancer Clinic would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com