Peacefully at home surrounded by the ones he loved most and those who loved him best. Tom was a dedicated family man and the devoted and extremely proud dad of Charlotte (16) and Eric (17) and loving husband and best friend to Lisa (nee Phillips). He will be desperately missed by his mother Madeline and brother Andrew, sister-in-law Rhea and their children Nathan, Elena and Avery Rhea. Predeceased by his father Greg. His loss will also be felt by his in-laws Keith Phillips, Emma and Chris Dwyer (Meredyth and Hayden) and Kirsty and Darcy Burgess (Philip and Alec) and all of his extended Keirstead clan. He will also be missed by his friends and colleagues at Environics Analytics. Tom was a true gentleman. A gracious and kind soul who approached his illness with the same optimism, quiet strength and dignity with which he lived his life. He was an inspiration and example to us all. Our deepest gratitude to all the staff at the Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook, especially all the Chemo nurses who made treatment days easy and Dr. Mark Doherty for giving us more time. In lieu of flowers please make a donation, in Tom's name, to The Odette Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook. On-line condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 14, 2020