RINGWOOD, Trevor January 27, 1957 - June 18, 2020 Passed peacefully with his loving family at his side, in his hometown of Markham, Ontario, after bravely battling ALS. Dearly beloved husband of Tammy for 29 years. Devoted father of Meaghan (James), Bryden and Rebecca. Cherished papa of Greyson and Everett. Dearly loved son of Bob and the late Edna Ringwood. Always fondly loved by Colleen, Shelley and Aidan and treasured best friend to so many. He will be forever loved by his siblings, in-laws and many nieces and nephews. Trevor was known all around for his spirited personality. He loved making people laugh with his one-liners and enjoyed life to it's absolute fullest, making everyday life an adventure. He was admired for his honesty, his unwavering confidence and his many talents, which he would love to tell you all about. He touched so many hearts and his love for life and his family and friends was infectious. Hockey was an integral part of his life, playing ever since he was a little boy. He had countless passions, such as tennis and golf, going on road trips, gardening in his backyard, listening to music and collecting antiques, to name just a few. He was a car enthusiast and his first car when he was 15 was a white 1971 Challenger, which he loved to tell you all about whenever he got the chance. Over a decade of being a truck driver at Farmer Jacks, he loved to work the crane but his favorite part was the many friendships it allowed him to grow, his coworkers holding such a dear place in his heart. He and his wife Tammy enjoyed many memorable adventures together and started a family and home that he loved with every ounce of his being. Their love for one another was felt by many, and their home was a safe place to all. 'The Tre' will be missed by all his family and friends and will always be remembered in their hearts, as he has truly touched and left a mark on each one of us. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the ALS Society of Canada. Due to pandemic restrictions on gathering, a funeral service will not be held at this time.