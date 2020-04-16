Home

August 15, 1969 - April 2, 2020 Loving husband, father, grandfather (Trieupa), brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at home. He is survived by his loving wife Lisa; his adoring children Natalie, Emily, Rebecca, Jessica, and Victoria; his grandchildren Lindsay, Rylan, Logan, Daniel, Heidi, Liam, Oliver, and Madelyn; his siblings Phung, Loan, Khanh, Hoa, Le, Quang, and Hung; his nephews and nieces Vinh, Hao, Laura, Jeannie, Amy, Brandon, Sara, Melinda, Darren, and Hannah; his TOK Transit work family; and his many friends. Trieu and Lisa were married on September 17th, 2016 and spent their free time traveling the world. He had a gentle soul who was caring, selfless, generous, and loving to all who knew him. Trieu truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures like traveling with Lisa, catching up with friends and family, and helping others in need. Trieu was an 80's enthusiast who was always listening to 80's music and always touted the hairstyle to prove it. Trieu was always passionate and committed to helping those in need, especially children. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to [email protected] via e-transfer, that will later be sent out to charitable organizations for children in Vietnam, and Cuba. In honour of how much Trieu loved Cuba and his home country Vietnam. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held by Trieu's family at a later date. Rest in peace Trieu, you will forever be with us. Online condolences may be made at www.roadhouseandrose.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 16, 2020
