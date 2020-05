Or Copy this URL to Share

Born sleeping on May 9 2020, at 9:54 am. Weighing 3.4lb and 43 cm long. Cherished daughter to Ken & Samantha. Valkyrie was born perfect and magical in every way. Till we meet again my love. She will be sadly missed by her Fur sibling, grandparents, aunts, uncles & cousins. Special thank you to the team at Southlake Hospital for your kindness in this tragic time.



