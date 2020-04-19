Home

M.W. Becker Funeral Home
490 The Queensway S.
Keswick, ON L4P 2E3
905-476-7711
Velma Phillis WALLACE

Passed away peacefully at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Dearly loved wife of John Wallace. Loving mother of David and his wife Michelle, and Mark and his wife Tracey. Cherished grandmother of David, Avery, Caleb, Aislyn, Tahlia, Dawson, Shyann, Melissa, Cameron and Savanna. Dear sister of James Townsley. Special friend of Margaret Flemming and Maurice Tuff. Velma will be deeply missed by her extended family and many friends. Private family gathering. A Celebration of Life will take place post Covid-19. In memory of Velma, donations made to the Stronach Cancer Centre C/O SLRHC would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 19, 2020
