Peacefully, at Southlake Retirement Village in Newmarket on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her 105th year. Beloved wife of the late Jack Townsend, (1979). Loving mother of Catherine (late Ronald Lawrence) of Keswick, and Joan (Roy Simonds), of London. Cherished grandmother of Glen (Natalie), and Wayne (Marcelle) Simonds, and Jacqueline (Paul Dahlke) and of the late Stephen Lawrence. Dear sister of the late John-George, Elsie, Frank, and Harry. She will be greatly missed by 7 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, especially at Keswick Gardens. Private Service, M.W. Becker Funeral Home, Keswick, Ontario. In memory of Vera, donations to the Kids Help Phone would be appreciated. Sign an online book of condolences at mwbeckerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Region News on Apr. 13, 2020