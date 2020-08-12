1/
Verna KING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Bill King. Loving mother of Danny, Darren and predeceased by Wayne. Proud grandma of Billy and Daniel. Cherished great grandma of Dalton. Dear sister of late Gord Drake, Florence Stickwood, Howard Drake, late May Dale, late Helen Johnston and Joan Thompson. Verna will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Private family arrangements. In Verna's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved