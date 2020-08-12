Verna KING

Peacefully passed away at Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 81 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Bill King. Loving mother of Danny, Darren and predeceased by Wayne. Proud grandma of Billy and Daniel. Cherished great grandma of Dalton. Dear sister of late Gord Drake, Florence Stickwood, Howard Drake, late May Dale, late Helen Johnston and Joan Thompson. Verna will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Private family arrangements. In Verna's memory, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or the Canadian Cancer Society
