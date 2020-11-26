Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 20, 2020 in the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. Verna (nee Woodcock), currently of Almonte but formerly of Newmarket, in her 92nd year. Devoted and loving mother to Janice (Claude Charbonneau) and Rick (Kathy). Proud "Gramma V." of Matthew, Benjamin, Danielle, Shane (Annick) and great-grandmother to Jamie (Eric). Great-great-grandmother to Nala. Survived by her sister Hazel Wallen (the late Murray), Jim Woodcock (Debbie) and predeceased by 10 other siblings. Very close and special friend to Nancy and the girls of the Country Street Apartments. Donations in memory of Verna may be made to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. A special thank-you to all the staff from the Carleton Place Hospital for their care and support. Thank you Mom for raising Janice and I, solely on your own. I will bring coffee when I get the call. Love you. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com