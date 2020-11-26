1/1
Verna Wyatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Verna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on November 20, 2020 in the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital. Verna (nee Woodcock), currently of Almonte but formerly of Newmarket, in her 92nd year. Devoted and loving mother to Janice (Claude Charbonneau) and Rick (Kathy). Proud "Gramma V." of Matthew, Benjamin, Danielle, Shane (Annick) and great-grandmother to Jamie (Eric). Great-great-grandmother to Nala. Survived by her sister Hazel Wallen (the late Murray), Jim Woodcock (Debbie) and predeceased by 10 other siblings. Very close and special friend to Nancy and the girls of the Country Street Apartments. Donations in memory of Verna may be made to the Carleton Place & District Memorial Hospital Foundation. A special thank-you to all the staff from the Carleton Place Hospital for their care and support. Thank you Mom for raising Janice and I, solely on your own. I will bring coffee when I get the call. Love you. Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc. (127 Church St., Almonte, ON. 613-256-3313) Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Region News on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel
127 Church Street
Almonte, ON K0A 1A0
(613) 256-3313
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved