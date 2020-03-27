Home

Marshall Funeral Home
10366 Yonge Street
Richmond Hill, ON L4C 3B8
(905) 884-1062
It is with heavy hearts that we say good bye to a much loved kind and gentle man on his 93rd birthday. Bill leaves behind his wife Dorothy Wilton and his stepchildren. Alex, Karen Leary, Rick (Lori), Larry (Ann), Cindy Vescio (Santos), Brian (Bianca), Bruce, Steve, 21 grand children, 20 great-grandchildren and 7 great- great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his nephew Jim Gorloff (Mitzi) Susan Gorloff and Janet Vanderbeek (deceased). Sadly missed by his 7 great-neices and nephews and 3 great-great-neice and nephews. Predeceased by his first wife Vera Gorloff Pink and George and Eileen Gorloff. We would like to Thank Amica Unionville Retirement specifically the second floor staff who where so amazing at caring for Bill. We want to thank you all Noel and Jane where so kind and gentle. Bella you where Bill's ANGEL. We will never forget all that you all did. In Lieu for flowers donations to St. Michaels's Hospital Foundation KIDNEY CAMPAIGN would be appreciated. 30 Bond St. Toronto, Ontario M5B 1W8 or stmichaelsfoundation.com Please watch the Marshall Funeral Home website marshallfuneralhome.com for further information as for right now we are unable to move ahead with a memorial, due to the Covid 19 situation.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 27, 2020
