Peacefully at Royal Victoria Hospital, Barrie, on Saturday, October 31, 2020, Vicci McLean (nee Anderson) of Sutton, unexpectedly succumbed to cancer at the age of 65 years. Beloved mother of Caleb, Kiley, and Ethan (Melissa) and her "adopted" children Jolene and Alex and their children Bowie and Bosco. Dear sister of Bonnie Hansen and her husband Jon, Rick and his wife Janice, Mark and his wife Linda, and Rebecca McNally and her husband Ed. Fondly remembered by her extended family, and many friends. Memorial visitation in the Forrest & Taylor Funeral Home, 20846 Dalton Road, Sutton, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, please call the funeral home at 905-722-3274 to confirm your attendance. Interment of Cremated Remains, Queensville Cemetery. Memorial donations to the Royal Victoria Hospital Foundation, 201 Georgian Drive, Barrie, ON L4M 6M2 or www.rvh.on.ca
would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made at www.forrestandtaylor.com