Born in Denmark on November 6, 1929 and passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020 at Markham Stouffville Hospital with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife of 44 years Marjorie (Nee Hunter, Galea). He will be missed by his step-children: David (Sylva), Daniel(Sandra) and Denise(Ron). He will be fondly remembered by his grandchildren: Colleen, Jennifer, Christopher, Gregory, Brock, Bobby, Shannon. He will be forever cherished by his great grandchildren: Cory-Lynn, Jaxson, Cole, Jake and his great great granddaughter River. Arrangements are entrusted to Chapel Ridge Funeral Home, 8911 Woodbine Avenue, Markham, Ontario L3R5G1. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Markham Stouffville Hospital, or to The Kidney Foundation.
Published in York Region News on Mar. 26, 2020
