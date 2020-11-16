1/1
Violet Virginia Thompson
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Violet Thompson, on November 10, 2020 at home in Burlington, Ontario in her 91st year. "Vi" is predeceased by her husband "Dorval" Thompson and eldest son, Danna Thompson. She leaves behind 4 sons, Ron (Louise), Doug (Rita), Gord (Susan), and Kevin. She was a loved and cherished Nana of Aubrey (Scott), Charlie (Deanna), Alexandria, Patrick (Tamara), Holly (Mike), Lindsay (David), Joseph, and Jennifer, and Great Grandma to Jordyn, Griffin, and Henry. "Nana and Papa" lived most of their married life in Markham, raising their 5 sons. There, Violet started a late career as an RNA, working with the aged at Union Villa. Upon retiring, they moved to the cottage in Washago where she joined the local Lioness Club, eventually becoming Club President. Nana and Papa were very proud of their grandkids and carried a very special place in their hearts for the Military service of 2 of their grandsons. We wish to express a very special thank you to the staff and managers of Mount Nemo Christian Nursing Home in Burlington, Ontario for the amazing care and kindness for Mom over the past many months, with a big hug especially for Giselle who worked so closely with Mom and was always by her side for our Skype visits. We would also like to thank the staff at Dixon-Garland Funeral Home for the many years of caring service and support for our families and friends, and for making us feel calm, peaceful, and respected during many challenging times. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada are always appreciated.


Published in York Region News on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
